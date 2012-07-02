Private equity fundraising gets more crowded

* Record low number of funds complete fundraising
* Number of those fundraising hits record high
July 2 The number of private equity funds
seeking money from investors reached an all-time high in the
second quarter, while those which completed fundraising hit a
record low, according to data released by market research firm
Preqin on Monday.
Tighter deal financing and an economic slowdown have made it
more challenging for private equity fund managers to deliver
outsized returns for investors, who have become more picky when
it comes to tying up their money for an average of 10 years.
Some investors, such as banks, are exiting private equity
altogether due to liquidity and regulatory pressure. Others are
cutting the number of fund managers they tap in order to have
more capital, and better terms, in their remaining funds.
Preqin said 126 private equity funds reached a final
fundraising close in the second quarter, the lowest number since
it started collecting data in 2004. They raised an aggregate
$61.4 billion, down from $92.4 million a year ago.
As of the start of July, there was a total of 1,872 private
equity funds in the fundraising market - a record high according
to Preqin data - hoping to attract an aggregate $801 billion of
capital.
"With the market so crowded, fund managers will have to work
hard to ensure that they position their vehicles correctly and
do their homework in targeting the right investors for their
offering," Preqin data manager Richard Stus said in a statement.
AXA Private Equity closed the largest fund in the second
quarter, with its AXA Secondary Fund V, which buys private
equity investments from those wishing to exit them, attracting a
total of $7.1 billion from investors, Preqin said.
The largest private equity fund in the market by target size
is Warburg Pincus Private Equity XI, which is seeking $12
billion. Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is close
to raising a $13 billion fund in real estate.