TRLPC: Private equity firms primed to target middle market in 2H

NEW YORK, July 10 Middle market buyout loans
offer the best hope of boosting low borrowing levels by private
equity firms as sponsors battle cash-rich corporate buyers and
U.S. regulators' leveraged lending guidance that are restricting
the amount of debt that banks can offer.
After a weak second quarter for private equity borrowing,
lenders are targeting middle market companies for dealflow,
according to industry players. Borrowing by private equity firms
of $91.3 billion in the second quarter of 2015 was down 16.3
percent from $109.1 billion a year earlier, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
Although U.S. targeted M&A volume hit a record $1 trillion
in the first half of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters, most of
this activity was due to purchases by investment grade companies
rather than private equity borrowing. Cash-rich companies were
able to outbid sponsors and were not hampered by banks'
inability to underwrite highly leveraged loans.
"It's hard to see it turning around into a good year for
sponsor deals," said a senior investment banker. "I think at
best it will be a medium year."
Private equity firms are also facing potential headwinds and
increased market volatility from macroeconomic events in other
parts of the world, as Greece faces a possible exit from the
eurozone, Puerto Rico is up against a potential default and
China pumps billions of dollars into its ailing stock market,
all of which is curbing banks' and investors' risk appetite.
"The market has seen some volatility stemming from Greece,
Puerto Rico and China and new issue has slowed significantly,"
a loan investor said.
MIDDLE MARKET HAVEN
Although private equity firms are facing challenging times,
middle market lending could be a bright spot due to smaller deal
sizes and alternative lenders' growing ability to provide
capital.
"Sponsors are going to continue to be challenged," said a
lawyer who specializes in buyouts. "Where they'll be able to do
better is in the middle market and upper middle market
transactions."
The market has seen a steady flow of middle market deals so
far this year. Cosmetic company PDC Brands, which is owned by
private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners, wrapped up a $250
million loan this week backing a tuck-in acquisition. GE Capital
led the loan, which priced at 450bp with a 1 percent floor. GE
is also leading a similar $110 million term loan and a $20
million revolving credit which finances the buyout of health
information management provider Precyse Solutions LLC by
Pamplona Capital Management.
Middle market loans are easier to execute because non-bank
lenders are not subject to regulatory constraints and can
provide capital on smaller deals, even if they are highly
leveraged and exceed regulators' guidelines of six times debt to
EBITDA.
"At the relatively high acquisition multiples we're seeing,
there seem to be lenders that are willing to go up to maximum
leverage," said Tom Hobbis, co-head and managing director of CIT
Sponsor Finance. "I think if a sponsor wants to get a (middle
market) deal done, it can."
Yield-driven Business Development Companies (BDCs) are
looking for deeper, more subordinated pieces of paper. This has
benefited private equity firms looking to buy middle market
companies allowing deals to be financed with terms large buyouts
from traditional banks could not be done at, Hobbis said.
"There's a surplus of capital providers out there, and some
of them are pushing the boundaries of the leveraged lending
guidelines," said Jeff Kilrea, the other co-head and managing
director of CIT Sponsor Finance.
Kilrea said that while BDCs have not been clubbing together
to provide standalone financing, they have been joining lenders
with higher risk tolerance that are willing to accept lower
leverage and lower priced first out positions that offer payment
priority in aggressive highly leveraged loans.
In the first quarter, $7.2 billion in additional
non-syndicated deals were submitted to LPC's private database,
which is rapidly approaching syndicated middle market volume of
$10.2 billion in the same period.
Although middle market borrowing trended higher in the
second quarter with $11.9 billion of syndicated middle market
private equity borrowing showing a 17 percent increase over the
first quarter, volume is still 34 percent lower than a year
earlier and first half overall middle market loan volume of
$65.6 billion is the lowest first half total since 2010.
Bankers are hoping that the middle market deal pipeline will
boost volume in the second half of the year, but with
uncertainty over Greece, the slumping oil price and chaos in
China's stock market, are aware that it may not be easy.
"We're not characterizing the LBO pipeline as strong, but we
are characterizing it as improving," the banker said. "It's
moving in the right direction."
