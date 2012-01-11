Buyout firms warm to Nordics amid European deal freeze

* Nordic buyout deals seen outperforming in 2012
* Region saw two of three largest buyouts of 2011
* Local banks still lending for private equity deals
* Business seen as strong with high-quality management teams
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Jan 11 In Stockholm, the
temperature will fall to minus 5 celsius this weekend. In Oslo,
it'll be minus 7.
The mercury may struggle to pierce zero in northern Europe
in January, but the whole Nordic region is shaping up to be a
hot spot for buyout deals again in 2012.
Strong local banks willing to lend, economic growth rates
well ahead of many economies in the euro zone, and a deep pool
of companies with strong sales and high-quality management teams
make for a warm climate for private equity deals.
"I expect a lot of activity there in the first and second
quarters of the year, certainly relative to the rest of Europe,"
said Michael Abraham, co-head of the financial sponsors group in
Europe at UBS.
Fears about the sovereign debt crisis, a threat of recession
across Europe, and banks unwilling - and unable - to lend have
consigned much of the rest of Europe to a private equity deep
freeze since August, another shock for private equity houses
just regaining their feet after the financial crisis put M&A
into reverse and pushed many businesses to the brink of default.
The Nordic region accounted for about 10 percent of European
private equity deals in 2010, a figure that rose to more than 21
percent of some $94 billion in deals in 2011, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
That's punching well above its weight for a region that
contributes about 8 percent of European GDP (gross domestic
product).
Britain, the hub for the European private equity industry
and which contributes some 12 percent of European GDP, accounted
for well over a third of 2010 buyouts but deals fell some 42
percent in 2011 to leave it trailing the Nordic zone.
Two of the three largest private equity deals in Europe last
year were for Swedish alarms maker Securitas Direct and cable
group Com Hem. And unlike the rest of Europe, where deals ground
to a halt as banks cut credit lines, company auctions continued
in the second half.
"It's definitely a microcosm taken out of Europe," said a
banker advising private equity firms. "It's a whole different
situation."
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
Swedish banks suffered their own near-death experience in
the early 1990s after years of lax regulation and loose economic
policy fuelled a credit boom and a real estate bubble.
While British and continental European banks wrestle with
the self-same issues 20 years later, Nordic banks like SEB
, Nordea and Danske are seen as
among the best capitalised and safest in Europe.
Crucially, they are ready to lend for private equity deals.
"It's the one market where there is still quite decent
demand from local banks for debt financing," UBS's Abraham said.
Their approach to lending is prudent, with value placed on
building long-term relationships with companies.
Unlike international investment banks that like to generate
fees by selling on loans to investors, and then cease lending
when those syndication markets seize, Nordic banks frequently
club up for deals and hold the debt themselves.
"That means you can get deals done in Scandinavia
in tougher environments, when you might not be able to get them
done in the rest of Europe," said a senior executive at an
international buyout firm.
The strength of local banks helps make local private equity
groups such as EQT - backed by Swedish banking family, the
Wallenbergs - and Nordic Capital, formidable competitors in the
region.
But as those local firms dispose of companies after their
first flush of development, there are targets for the global and
European firms.
DEALS GALORE
With few corporates disposing of non-core divisions, and
volatile stock markets far from welcoming, buying a company with
a tried and tested growth plan is often the most compelling
option for a private equity house.
"I think the quality of businesses and management is very
high and probably higher than many other geographies," said the
private equity executive. "A lot of them are owned by private
equity firms, but they are still relatively early in their
progression of growth."
Buyout firms are already gearing up to fight over a long
list of Scandinavian companies with high-quality brands and
strong sales, deals that could once again stand as some of the
largest buyouts in Europe.
Among those in the pipeline, plumbing and electrical
construction products maker Ahlsell, electrical installations
group Bravida, IT firm KMD and toilet and bath maker Sanitec,
people familiar with those situations say.
And the list goes on: outdoor clothing group Helly Hansen,
car roof box manufacturer Thule and Finland's broadcasting
towers operator Digita.