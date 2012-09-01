New York probes private equity tax strategy -NY Times

Sept 1 New York state Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman has subpoenaed more than a dozen U.S. private
equity firms as part of an investigation into a widely used tax
strategy in the industry, The New York Times reported on its
website on Saturday, citing unnamed executives.
At issue is the conversion of fees that firms typically
charge clients for managing assets into investments in the
private equity funds, according to the Times. The management
fees would be taxed as ordinary income, which attracts a higher
tax rate than capital gains from investments.
Schneiderman's office is looking into whether that strategy
helped the firms illegally cut their tax bills by hundreds of
millions of dollars, the newspaper said.
The firms subpoenaed include Bain Capital, once headed by
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, the newspaper
said.
Other firms that received subpoenas include Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co, TPG Capital, Sun Capital
Partners, Apollo Global Management and Silver Lake
Partners, the paper said.
The Times said Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Crestview Partners,
H.I.G. Capital, Vestar Capital Partners and Providence Equity
Partners also received subpoenas.
The attorney general's office and the private equity firms
were not immediately available for comment.