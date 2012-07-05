UPDATE 1-J. Alexander's shareholder seeks annual meeting

BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
July 5 U.S. restaurant chain operator J. Alexander's Corp second-largest shareholder, Privet Fund LP, filed a complaint with the Tennessee Chancery court asking the company to hold its annual meeting of shareholders.
Hedge fund management firm Privet last month expressed its dissatisfaction over Fidelity National Financial Inc's offer to buy J. Alexander's for $12 per share in cash and stock, saying it undervalued the company.
Privet, which holds a 10 percent stake in J. Alexander's, filed the complaint on Monday.
The fund on Thursday said it planned to call a meeting to add two directors to J. Alexander's board if annual meeting was not held within 90 days.
Fidelity has offered J. Alexander's shareholders an all-cash option or a combination of $3 in cash and one share of Class A common stock of its restaurant operating unit American Blue Ribbon Holdings.
J Alexander's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy on a market that accounts for about half its sales.