Cision nears deal to acquire PR Newswire - sources

Dec 14 Cision, a provider of public relations
software, is close to an agreement to acquire press release
distributor PR Newswire Association LLC from British
communications and events company UBM Plc, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Cision, which is owned by buyout firm GTCR LLC, has
prevailed in an auction for PR Newswire over private equity firm
Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, and could finalize a deal
as early as this week, provided it secures the necessary
financing, they said.
The exact price that Cision would pay could not immediately
be learned, but sources previously told Reuters UBM has been
looking to sell PR Newswire for more than $700 million.
The sources cautioned that no deal was certain and asked not
to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. UBM,
PR Newswire and Cision did not respond to requests for comment,
while GTCR and Vista Equity declined to comment.
UBM is looking to sell PR Newswire so it can focus on
increasing the company's market share in trade shows and events.
It bought trade show company Advanstar Communication Inc for
$972 million last year.
PR Newswire had revenue of 195.8 million pounds ($300.6
million) in 2014, accounting for 26 percent of UBM's total
revenue and down 3 percent from 2013. Its adjusted operating
profit was 44.8 million pounds, down 1.8 percent.
GTCR has been acquiring several companies in the public
relations software space recently. Last year it bought Cision
and merged it with peer Vocus. It subsequently used Cision to
acquire Gorkana Group Ltd, a media intelligence and data
insights service provider.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)