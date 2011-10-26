Stop the press releases! PR Newswire sued by rival

Oct 26 When one distributor of corporate press
releases concluded that a rival was trying to steal its
secrets, it didn't issue a press release, it went to court.
Marketwire on Wednesday filed a $25 million lawsuit
accusing rival PR Newswire of causing irreparable harm by
hiring away its workers and inducing them to divulge
confidential information and trade secrets, violating
confidentiality and non-compete agreements.
In its complaint, Toronto-based Marketwire accused PR
Newswire of hiring its former chief technology officer,
co-defendant Shoeb Ansari, as part of a what it called a
continuing campaign to steal its technology and gain access to
customer data. A copy of the complaint was obtained by
Reuters.
Ansari, who was terminated from his Marketwire job in June
2010 and is now PR Newswire's chief information officer, has
since lured several former colleagues to join him at New
York-based PR Newswire, the complaint said.
Other defendants in the case include Ontario residents
David Mariai, Vinh Ngo and Darren Tarachan, who resigned from
Marketwire last week to join PR Newswire, the complaint said.
Marketwire said its proprietary technology includes a
system for distributing press releases, as well as "Release
Editor," which helps its editors communicate with customers.
The lawsuit seeks at least $25 million in damages and a
permanent ban on any use or disclosure of confidential business
information and trade secrets.
A PR Newswire spokeswoman had no comment on the complaint,
filed in the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.
Marketwire, PR Newswire and such rivals as Business Wire
and GlobeNewswire distribute thousands of corporate press
releases a day, including earnings and other announcements.
PR Newswire co-owns CNW Group, whose services include
Canada Newswire. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
(BRKa.N) (BRKb.N) owns Business Wire, and NASDAQ OMX Group Inc
(NDAQ.O) owns GlobeNewswire.
The case is Marketwire LP et al v. PR Newswire Association
LLC et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No.
652938/2011. Thomson Reuters also owns a press release
distribution service, ONE.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)