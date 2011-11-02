UPDATE 1-ProAssurance Q3 oper profit beats estimates

(Follows alerts)

Nov 2 Property and casualty insurer ProAssurance Corp posted an operating profit that beat analysts' expectations, helped by higher premiums earned and lower expenses.

Third-quarter net income was $43.7 million, or $1.42 a share, compared with $51.1 million, or $1.59 a share last year.

Operating earnings, a measure most commonly used by insurance analysts, were $1.57 a share.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of $1.29 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net premiums earned rose 3 percent to $134.6 million, while total expenses fell 12 percent to $99.1 million.

Gross premiums written increased 10% year-over-year to $175.7 million.

The company said combined ratio, the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses, was 72.7 percent, compared with 85.3 percent in the prior-year quarter.

A lower combined ratio figure means the insurer earns more money.

Shares of Birmingham, Alabama-based ProAssurance closed at $76 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)