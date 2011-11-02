UPDATE 1-ProAssurance Q3 oper profit beats estimates

(Follows alerts)
* Q3 oper EPS $1.57 vs est $1.29
* Net premiums earned up 3 pct to $134.6 mln
* Gross premiums written up 10 pct to $175.7 mln
Nov 2 Property and casualty insurer ProAssurance
Corp posted an operating profit that beat analysts'
expectations, helped by higher premiums earned and lower
expenses.
Third-quarter net income was $43.7 million, or $1.42 a
share, compared with $51.1 million, or $1.59 a share last year.
Operating earnings, a measure most commonly used by
insurance analysts, were $1.57 a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of $1.29 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net premiums earned rose 3 percent to $134.6 million, while
total expenses fell 12 percent to $99.1 million.
Gross premiums written increased 10% year-over-year to $175.7
million.
The company said combined ratio, the percentage of premiums
an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses, was 72.7
percent, compared with 85.3 percent in the prior-year quarter.
A lower combined ratio figure means the insurer earns more
money.
Shares of Birmingham, Alabama-based ProAssurance closed at
$76 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)