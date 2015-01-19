UPDATE 2-Goldcorp to buy Probe Mines for about $440 million

(Adds analyst comment, share price move)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO Jan 19 Goldcorp Inc said on
Monday it has agreed to buy Probe Mines Ltd in an
all-stock deal that values the metals exploration company at
C$526 million ($439 million), in a bid to win control of the
Borden Gold project in northern Ontario.
The project, located some 200 km (125 miles) southwest of
the gold mining hub of Timmins, Ontario, is viewed as one of the
most promising new gold discoveries in Canada.
Probe's Chief Executive David Palmer is set to receive an
award at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of
Canada convention in March for the discovery that boasts some
two million ounces of relatively high-grade gold resources.
The deal also puts another feather in the cap of Barrick
Gold veteran Jamie Sokalsky who just four months ago
stepped in as chairman of Probe after having stepped down as CEO
of the world's largest gold producer.
"We believe this transaction is an excellent outcome for
Probe shareholders as it provides them with a significant
premium that recognizes the value embedded in Borden," said
Sokalsky in a statement.
The transaction, set to close in March, values each Probe
share at C$5, a 49 percent premium to Friday's closing price.
Probe shares surged 50 percent on the TSX Venture Exchange on
Monday.
"This transaction is consistent with Goldcorp's longstanding
strategy of securing growth opportunities in and around our
existing districts with a focus on low-cost, high-quality gold
production," said Goldcorp CEO Chuck Jeannes in a statement.
Borden is located some 160 km west of Goldcorp's Porcupine
mine that has been in operation for over a century.
Goldcorp said transporting ore to Porcupine would greatly
reduce capital costs and permitting requirements compared to a
stand-alone development. It would also put the miner in a
position to deliver higher-grade ore to Porcupine within a
relatively short development period.
In a note to clients, Cormark analyst Tyron Breytenbach said
he does not expect rival bids for Probe, but sees its rivals
like Romarco, Kaminak, Premier Gold and
Pretium possibly attracting interest from large miners.
"While there are many producers who could use a large high
grade resource in a new district scale Canadian camp, there are
few capable of topping Goldcorp's offer in our opinion," he
said.
BMO Capital Markets acted as Probe's financial advisor on
the deal, while Goldcorp was advised by GMP Securities.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu
Nomiyama)