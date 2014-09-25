German Alzheimer's drug developer Probiodrug plans Amsterdam IPO

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Germany's Probiodrug AG, a
developer of treatments for Alzheimer's disease plans to list
its shares in Amsterdam via an initial public offer (IPO), it
said on Thursday, adding to the growing number of European
biotech firms looking to share markets to raise new funds.
It is working on drugs to slow or halt the progression of
Alzheimer as opposed to available treatments which mainly
address the symptoms of cognitive decline, Probiodrug said in a
statement.
The company expects data on its most advanced compound PQ912
from the second of three development stages typically needed for
regulatory approval to be published in mid-2016.
The company's IPO plans show the growing interest in
biotechnology among investors, which has been most notable in
the United States but is now spreading to Europe.
Earlier on Thursday, British biotech firm Adaptimmune
announced it had raised $104 million from venture capitalists to
fund its work on immune-system cancer drugs.
French cancer immunotherapy specialist OSE Pharma also said
last week it was preparing for an IPO.
Probiodrug, based in the east German city of Halle an der
Saale, said it was seeking an Amsterdam listing because the
Dutch Euronext trading platform was very attractive to life
sciences companies.
In addition researchers at the University of Amsterdam will
be involved in its clinical trials and important shareholders
are based in the Netherlands.
Probiodrug's investors include BB Biotech and
Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners.
Kempen & Co is acting as sole global coordinator and
bookrunner for the IPO while Petercam has been appointed as
co-bookrunner and Close Brothers Seydler Bank AG as selling
agent.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)