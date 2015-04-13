Builders FirstSource to buy ProBuild Holdings for $1.63 bln

Home Capital's deposit balances remain stable
May 12 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc disclosed data on Friday that showed the rate of withdrawals by depositors slowed for a second day in a row.
April 13 Builders FirstSource Inc, a U.S. supplier of residential building products, said it would buy privately held ProBuild Holdings LLC for $1.63 billion in cash.
The transaction is expected to immediately add to Builders FirstSource's earnings, the company said.
ProBuild was created in 2006 by Devonshire Investors, the private equity arm of Fidelity Investments, the second-largest U.S. mutual fund firm. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Chorus Aviation announces solid first quarter 2017 earnings
* Enercare reports record first quarter revenue of $278 million