P&G needs to be more agile, says new CEO Taylor

Feb 18 Procter & Gamble Co needs to be
more nimble in its decision-making, Chief Executive David Taylor
said in his first interaction with analysts after taking the
helm in November.
Analysts have said the world's largest consumer products
company should split itself up into more manageable businesses
so that regional centers are given more control.
The management has also been criticized for being too slow
in reacting to changing trends in key markets such as China.
"A few years ago we got too central and global and too slow
to address market opportunities. We need more direct ownership
for our regional managers all the way to the store shelf,"
Taylor said at an analyst conference in New York.
P&G, which has posted declines in sales for the last six
quarters, has been shrinking its portfolio to focus on
faster-growing brands such as Tide detergent and Gillette
shaving products.
"Taylor's diagnosis is correct and it is encouraging to hear
someone talk about the root of the problem," said Neil Saunders,
CEO of retail research firm Conlumino.
"While changing the company's operations is very
challenging, (Taylor) does instill confidence that he is going
to enact change to bring about a more nimble company."
Taylor offered few surprises during the conference but said
the company would not move around talent as often as it had.
That may help P&G improve its performance in markets such as
China - the world's second-largest economy - where it has lost
market share to nimbler rivals and local players.
"In many ways we looked at China little bit too much as a
developing market, as opposed to the most discerning consumers
in the world," Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said at the
conference.
Moeller said the company was now seeking to make the most of
China's removal of its one-child policy and a growing preference
to premium-priced products.
While the company does not break down its sales
geographically, Moeller said on a post-earnings conference call
in January that sales in China were "significantly down"
compared with a year earlier.
P&G's shares have risen 7.3 percent since Jan. 26, when it
reported second-quarter results. The stock, a component of the
Dow Jones industrial average, had fallen nearly 13
percent in 2015, compared with a 2.2 percent drop in the index.
