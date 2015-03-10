China fines P&G's Crest nearly $1 mln over false advertising claims

SHANGHAI, March 10 Chinese authorities have
fined Procter & Gamble Co's Crest toothpaste division
nearly $1 million for what regulators say is false advertising,
a Shanghai watchdog said on Tuesday.
The U.S. brand overplayed the effects of some of its
toothpaste and used digital software to "touch up" images used
in advertising to make teeth look whiter, the Shanghai
Administration for Industry & Commerce said in a post on its
official Sina Weibo microblog.
The regulator said it has fined Crest 6.03 million yuan
($963,000), an amount described by Chinese media as the biggest
fine of its type on record. Crest said on its official Chinese
microblog on Tuesday the advert in question was pulled in the
middle of last year, without disclosing whether it plans to
contest the fine.
P&G couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
China has been trying to strengthen consumer protection laws
and beef up punishment for businesses found to have misled
shoppers. Global firms like iPhone maker Apple Inc,
Volkswagen AG and camera maker Nikon Corp
have been caught under the regulator's glare in recent years.
Crest leads China's fast-growing toothpaste market along
with rival Colgate-Palmolive Co and local brands Darlie
and Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd. It said in its Sina
Weibo post on Tuesday that all the firm's products went through
rigorous testing in China before going to market in order to
comply with Chinese law.
"Crest has always done its utmost to produce and sell
high-quality, safe products for consumers," the brand said,
adding its standards were the same all around the world.
($1 = 6.2635 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)