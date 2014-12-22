版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 23日 星期二 02:54 BJT

P&G to sell soap brands Camay and Zest to Unilever

Dec 22 Procter & Gamble Co said it would sell its soap brands Camay and Zest to Unilever Plc for an undisclosed amount, to focus on its faster-growing brands.

P&G said it would also transfer a manufacturing facility in Mexico to Unilever under the deal. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐