P&G to sell soap brands Camay and Zest to Unilever

Dec 22 Procter & Gamble Co said it would sell its soap brands Camay and Zest to Unilever Plc for an undisclosed amount, to focus on its faster-growing brands.

P&G said it would also transfer a manufacturing facility in Mexico to Unilever under the deal. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)