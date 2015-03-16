P&G exploring sale or IPO of some beauty products-Bloomberg

March 16 Procter & Gamble Co is exploring a sale or initial public offering of some of its beauty brands, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

P&G is working on the plan with its advisers, but has not finalized the details, including which products will be sold, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1MFE5DI)

The company may still decide not to follow through with the separation, Bloomberg quoted the people as saying. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)