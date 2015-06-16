Coty nears deal to buy P&G businesses for about $12 bln - source

June 15 U.S. cosmetics group Coty has
won auctions to acquire three businesses from Procter & Gamble
Co for as much as $12 billion, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Reuters reported last week that Henkel & Co KGaA AG
and Coty, both of which have personal care and
cosmetics businesses, made binding offers to buy separate parts
of P&G's beauty businesses.
P&G, the world's largest household products maker, has been
looking to sell several assets it considers non-core as part of
its cost-cutting strategy.
Coty, which has a market value of $9.39 billion and makes
perfume for fashion brands Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs and owns
nail polish brand OPI and Rimmel mascara, has been looking to
expand its products portfolio.
Coty outbid other potential buyers vying for P&G's
hair-care, fragrant and cosmetics businesses, the source said,
asking not to be identified because the matter is not public.
The source cautioned that the deal, had not yet been
finalized.
The deal was first reported by the New York Post.
Coty refused to comment when contacted by Reuters. P&G was
not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing
by Leslie Adler)