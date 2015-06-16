UPDATE 3-Coty on track to clinch P&G beauty deal in coming weeks-sources

* Coty, P&G deal to take weeks to finalise - sources
* JAB to own third of equity, 47-48 pct of voting rights
* Deal would make Coty No. 1 perfume and hair care company
(Updates share prices, adds Breakingviews link)
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, June 16 Coty is on track to
acquire Proctor & Gamble's beauty business in a $12
billion deal that would make the U.S. cosmetic company the world
leader in perfume and hair care, sources close to the matter
said.
If the deal goes though, Coty would get its hands on brands
such as Gucci and Hugo Boss perfume, Wella and Clairol hair care
products and Max Factor and Cover Girl make-up, part of its
strategy to reverse its own declining sales trends.
For P&G, the sale is part of a large plan to narrow its
focus on fewer, faster-growing brands. The world's No. 1
household products maker said in August it could sell about half
of its slow-growing brands over the next two years.
Last year, it sold its Duracell batteries to Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc for $4.7 billion and
sold some of its soap brands to Unilever Plc.
Coty was vying with Henkel for P&G's hair care
businesses and won an auction over the weekend, the sources
said, adding that details of the complex transaction are likely
to take at least two weeks to be finalised.
For tax purposes, the deal would be completed through a
"Reverse Morris Trust", which means that P&G would spin off its
beauty assets into a separate company that would then absorb
Coty in an all-share deal, the sources said.
Luxembourg-based JAB Holdings, the billionaire Reimann
family's investment firm which controls 75 percent of Coty,
would own about a third of the equity in the combined business
and about 47-48 percent of voting rights, the sources said.
P&G, Coty and JAB Holdings declined to comment.
SHARES SURGE
In New York trade, Coty shares closed 19.3 percent higher
and have gained about 50 percent this year. P&G shares rose 1.3
percent.
Wells Fargo analyst Chris Ferrara said a deal would be
"transformational" for Coty and estimated it would increase its
revenue to nearly $11 billion from $4.4 billion.
"A large deal would likely give Coty the opportunity to
quickly exit 'tail' (poorly performing) brands and sustainably
raise the company's growth profile," Ferrara said.
In response to lower sales, Coty has been cutting costs and
shedding staff. It has also been through much organisational
change, merging divisions and replacing chief executives three
times in the past three years.
Elio Sceti, who ran Europe's largest frozen foods company
Iglo Foods Holdings and has no experience in the cosmetics
industry, will become Coty's chief executive next month.
Coty, which makes Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Chloe as well
as celebrity perfumes, would become the world's No.1 perfume
maker ahead of L'Oreal if the deal goes through,
according to market research firm Euromonitor International.
This would also mark its entry into the hair care market
with the Wella and Clairol brands. In make-up, Coty, which has a
significant presence in Britain and France, would gain a much
bigger stronghold in the United States.
JAB controls fashion brands Bally and Belstaff, shoe maker
Jimmy Choo and coffee company D.E Master Blenders 1753,
which is set to merge with the coffee business of Mondelez
International. JAB's assets under management reached
$39 billion this year, up from $14 billion in December 2011.
