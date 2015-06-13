Henkel CEO downplays Wella takeover speculation - paper

FRANKFURT, June 13 The chief executive of Henkel
& Co KGaA AG poured cold water on speculation the
consumer goods maker was preparing to buy hair care firm Wella
from Procter & Gamble Co, saying his company didn't need
big acquisitions to grow.
"We don't absolutely have to have big, multi-billion-euro
acquisitions to reach our financial goals," Henkel CEO Kasper
Rorsted told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag in a version of
the interview set to appear on Sunday.
"But you can be sure that we'll still continue to invest our
funds cleverly."
Reuters reported earlier this week that Henkel had made an
offer for P&G's hair care business, with a valuation that could
reach $5 billion to $7 billion.
Henkel, maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo, Persil detergent and
Pril dishwasher liquid, was considered to be the most likely
buyer for Wella, but private equity firm KKR & Co LP had
also submitted a bid, Reuters said.
"We're well positioned and we invest in our locations,
brands and in innovation as well as in takeovers if they make a
good strategic fit and if the price is right," Rorsted was
quoted as saying.
Procer & Gamble aims to sell dozens of brands to streamline
its sprawling portfolio and focus on more profitable products.
Henkel shares closed at 105.45 euros on Friday, shedding 0.8
percent over the course of the week compared to a near-flat
performance by the German blue-chip DAX index.
