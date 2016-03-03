Henkel to acquire hair care brands from P&G

FRANKFURT, March 3 Germany's Henkel, maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo and Loctite glue, said it agreed to buy a range of hair care brands with a focus in emerging markets and generating annual sales of close to $100 million from U.S. rival Procter & Gamble.

The deal includes brands like Pert, Shamtu and Blendax, whose key countries are Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Henkel said in a statement on Thursday.

It said the parties had agreed not to disclose financial details of the deal. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)