Banks face talent crisis amid mounting costs of employee turnover -report
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
FRANKFURT, March 3 Germany's Henkel, maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo and Loctite glue, said it agreed to buy a range of hair care brands with a focus in emerging markets and generating annual sales of close to $100 million from U.S. rival Procter & Gamble.
The deal includes brands like Pert, Shamtu and Blendax, whose key countries are Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Henkel said in a statement on Thursday.
It said the parties had agreed not to disclose financial details of the deal. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
Jan 18 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd , Canada's No. 2 railroad operator, said on Wednesday its chief executive would leave five months earlier than originally expected and it reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit.
Jan 18 Former Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is in advanced talks to team up with a former Pershing Square Capital partner, seeking to shake up rival railroad CSX Corp, according to a person familiar with the matter.