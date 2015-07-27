版本:
P&G to name David Taylor CEO - WSJ

July 27 Procter & Gamble Co will name David Taylor as its next chief executive, succeeding A.G. Lafley, the Wall Street journal reported.

P&G is expected to make the announcement as soon as Thursday, the WSJ said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1euUL6u)

P&G declined to comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

