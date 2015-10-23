P&G's quarterly sales drop 12 pct

Oct 23 Procter & Gamble Co, the maker of
Pampers diapers and Tide detergent, reported a 12 percent fall
in quarterly sales, its seventh straight quarter of decline,
hurt by weak demand across product categories and a strong
dollar.
The net income attributable to the company rose to $2.60
billion, or 91 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept.
30 from $1.99 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
P&G, which has been reducing the number of brands it owns to
focus on profitable brands, said revenue fell to $16.53 billion
from $18.77 billion.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)