P&G's quarterly sales drop 12 pct

Oct 23 Procter & Gamble Co, the maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent, reported a 12 percent fall in quarterly sales, its seventh straight quarter of decline, hurt by weak demand across product categories and a strong dollar.

The net income attributable to the company rose to $2.60 billion, or 91 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.99 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

P&G, which has been reducing the number of brands it owns to focus on profitable brands, said revenue fell to $16.53 billion from $18.77 billion.

