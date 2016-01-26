P&G Q2 sales drop 8.5 pct on strong dollar

BRIEF-Macerich announces the sale of two centers
* Transaction resulted in net proceeds to Macerich of approximately $100 million after repayment of a floating-rate note on northgate
Jan 26 Procter & Gamble Co reported an 8.5 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a stronger dollar.
Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $3.21 billion, or $1.12 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.37 billion, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $16.92 billion from $18.50 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares on prospects of consolidation in the railroad industry and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
* Wix.com to acquire Flok to provide enhanced CRM technology for businesses