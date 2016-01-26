版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 26日 星期二 20:06 BJT

P&G Q2 sales drop 8.5 pct on strong dollar

Jan 26 Procter & Gamble Co reported an 8.5 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a stronger dollar.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $3.21 billion, or $1.12 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.37 billion, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $16.92 billion from $18.50 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐