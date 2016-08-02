UPDATE 1-P&G quarterly sales and profit beat estimates

(Adds details from statement, background)
Aug 2 Procter & Gamble Co, the maker of
Tide detergent and Gillette shaving products, reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by
strong demand for its baby, feminine and home care products.
The company also forecast a roughly 2 percent increase in
net sales in the year ending June 2017, excluding its Venezuela
operations, and the impact from acquisitions, divestitures and
foreign exchange.
P&G said it expected adjusted earnings to rise in the
mid-single digits in percentage terms in fiscal 2017. The
company reported adjusted earnings of $3.67 this year.
The company has been selling unprofitable brands and
focusing on core brands such as Gillette, Pampers and Tide to
revive sluggish sales growth, which analysts have blamed on the
company's slow reaction to trends in key markets such as China.
It is also reducing supply chain, marketing and overhead
expenses by cutting jobs and shutting factories, among other
measures.
Net sales in the fourth quarter ended June 30 fell 2.7
percent to $16.1 billion, down for the eighth straight quarter,
but beat the average analyst estimate of $15.83 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned 79 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of 74 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.95 billion
or 69 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from
$521 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier. The
year-ago profit had been hurt by a charge from taking the
company's Venezuelan business off its books.
