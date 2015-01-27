P&G's quarterly profit falls 31 pct

Jan 27 Procter & Gamble Co, the world's largest household products maker, reported an about 31 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger dollar.

Net profit attributable to the company fell to $2.37 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.43 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent said net sales fell 4.4 percent to $20.2 billion, but sales rose 2 percent on an organic basis.

P&G derives roughly two-thirds of its revenue outside the United States. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Don Sebastian)