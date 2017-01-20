P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates

Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide
detergent and Pampers diapers, on Friday reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit and raised its
fiscal 2017 forecast for organic sales growth.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based P&G said its core earnings per share,
which excludes restructuring charges and other items, was $1.08,
in the second quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts expected a profit
of $1.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales of $16.85 billion came in ahead of Wall Street
estimates of $16.77 billion.
The company raised its organic sales growth forecast to a
range of two to three percent, from about two percent for fiscal
2017.
(Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)