UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates

Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide
detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected
quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare
products.
Shares of the company, which raised its fiscal 2017 forecast
for organic sales growth, were up 2 percent before the bell on
Friday.
P&G has been shedding unprofitable brands as it focuses on
core brands, including Tide and Gillette, to boost sales. The
company sold 41 of its brands last year, including Clairol and
COVERGIRL, to Coty Inc for $12.5 billion. (reut.rs/2jfL6nV)
Cincinnati, Ohio-based P&G said its core earnings per share,
which excludes restructuring charges and other items, was $1.08,
in the second quarter ended Dec. 31.
Analysts expected a profit of $1.06 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $7.88
billion, or $2.88 per share, from $3.21 billion, or $1.12 per
share, a year earlier. The latest quarter included a gain from
discontinued operations, including brands sold to Coty.
Net sales of $16.85 billion came in ahead of Wall Street
estimates of $16.77 billion.
"Stronger top-line performance in the first half of the
fiscal year is enabling us to increase our organic sales growth
outlook for the full year," Chief Executive David Taylor said in
a statement.
P&G said it expects organic sales to grow 2 to 3 percent, up
from its previous forecast of about 2 percent.
