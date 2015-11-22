Procter & Gamble: Time for a split -Barron's

NEW YORK Nov 22 Executives of consumer-products
giant Procter & Gamble Co, the maker of Tide detergent
and other household goods, should consider breaking up the
company to improve its beleaguered performance, Barron's
financial newspaper said.
The "radical action" would give the Cincinnati-based company
a chance to contend with more "agile competitors," according to
Barron's report this weekend. Procter & Gamble has been
struggling with weak performance, with its shares down 17
percent this year.
A breakup would give investors a chance to invest in
companies that would be growing from a smaller base, with
Barron's projecting that P&G's businesses could be worth $90 per
share if traded separately. That compares with a recent stock
price of $75.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Paul Simao)