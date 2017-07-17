FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trian seeks seat for Peltz on P&G board
2017年7月17日

Trian seeks seat for Peltz on P&G board

July 17 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP is seeking a board seat at Procter & Gamble Co for Peltz, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The fund urged shareholders to vote for Peltz at the company's shareholder meeting, citing Peltz's significant expertise and long track record of working successfully with management teams to turn around consumer companies.

Trian said it was not seeking a break-up of the maker of Tide detergent and Gillette razors or the replacement of its chief executive. (bit.ly/2t7h62c) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

