Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund takes $3.5 bln stake in P&G - CNBC

Feb 14 Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP has bought a stake worth about $3.5 billion in Procter & Gamble Co, CNBC reported, citing sources.

Trian is expected to disclose that it owns a stake in Procter & Gamble Co as early as Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2lI4KOj) (cnb.cx/2lI4w9V) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)