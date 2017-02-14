版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:44 BJT

Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund takes $3.5 bln stake in P&G - CNBC

Feb 14 Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP has bought a stake worth about $3.5 billion in Procter & Gamble Co, CNBC reported, citing sources.

Trian is expected to disclose that it owns a stake in Procter & Gamble Co as early as Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2lI4KOj) (cnb.cx/2lI4w9V) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐