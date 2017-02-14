Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund takes $3.5 bln stake in P&G - CNBC

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP has bought a stake worth about $3.5 billion in Procter & Gamble Co, CNBC reported, citing sources.
Trian is expected to disclose that it owns a stake in Procter & Gamble Co as early as Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2lI4KOj) (cnb.cx/2lI4w9V) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)