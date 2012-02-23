Procter & Gamble plans to cut about 5,700 jobs

| BOCA RATON, Fla.
BOCA RATON, Fla. Feb 23 Procter & Gamble
Co plans to cut about 5,700 nonmanufacturing jobs as part
of a new plan to reduce costs by $10 billion by the end of
fiscal 2016, Chief Executive Officer Bob McDonald said on
Thursday.
The world's largest household products company also trimmed
earnings forecasts for the current quarter and fiscal year
because of the new plan to sell its Pringles snack business to
Kellogg Co.
The two companies announced their deal last week after P&G
walked away from a plan to sell Pringles to Diamond Foods Inc
, whose accounting practices came under fire after that
agreement had been signed.
The job cuts will largely be completed by the end of fiscal
2013, which ends in June of that year, McDonald said at the
annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York, or CAGNY, conference
in Boca Raton, Florida.
P&G outlined a variety of projects it is putting in place,
including using less expensive packaging, eliminating duplicate
work where it can and working on innovations with outside
companies and with virtual technology.
Shares of Cincinnati-based P&G were up 2.1 percent at $65.78
in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.