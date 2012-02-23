UPDATE 3-P&G to cut about 10 percent of non-manufacturing jobs

* To cut about 5,700 jobs, mostly by June 2013
* Lowers EPS view due to Pringles sale
* Plans to lower costs by $10 bln by fiscal year 2016
By Jessica Wohl
BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb 23 Procter & Gamble
Co plans to cut a total of 5,700 nonmanufacturing jobs as
part of a new plan to reduce costs by $10 billion by the end of
fiscal 2016, Chief Executive Officer Bob McDonald said on
Thursday.
The world's largest household products company has about
57,000 non-manufacturing employees among its total workforce of
about 129,000.
P&G had already said it would cut 1,600 positions in the
current fiscal year. On Thursday, it said it would cut another
4,100 jobs during fiscal 2013, which begins in July.
The company expects to save a total of $800 million from the
job cuts, executives said at the annual Consumer Analyst Group
of New York, or CAGNY, conference in Boca Raton, Florida. P&G
also trimmed its profit forecast due to the pending sale of its
Pringles snacks business.
In total, P&G aims to trim $10 billion of costs, including
$1 billion in marketing costs and $3 billion in overhead costs.
After years of expanding, bringing products such as Gillette
Guard razors to India and Pantene shampoo to Brazil, P&G
realized that it needs to be more nimble in order to ensure
strong growth, especially in emerging markets, at a faster clip.
P&G is still the largest consumer products maker but it has
been hit by some performance issues lately. For example, it
could not make enough of its new Tide Pods detergent for a major
in-store marketing push and it had to rescind price increases on
items such as Cascade dishwasher detergent after competitors
decided not to raise their prices.
Some analysts expected a smaller restructuring plan, and
seemed to believe that the new plans could finally be enough to
push P&G back to a more dominant stance.
"It's what they need to do," said UBS analyst Nik Modi, who
said that given P&G's size, there is a lot of opportunity for
improving productivity, "you just have to find it."
He kept his "neutral" rating and $66 price target on the
shares until he can start to see "the company delivering on
these targets."
The $10 billion in cost reductions appeared to be "well
thought out," said Consumer Edge Research analyst Javier
Escalante.
P&G outlined a variety of projects it is putting in place,
including using less-expensive packaging, eliminating duplicate
work, working on innovations with outside companies and virtual
technology, and advertising for a variety of brands at once.
Escalante said that as P&G gains more flexibility there
could be repercussions for competitors, many of whom already
went through recent restructuring, job cuts and cost cutting and
now have less wiggle room to respond to a leaner, tougher P&G.
P&G gave a look at the rapid growth of its Oral-B toothpaste
business in Latin America on Thursday, suggesting that it is
prepared for a continued fight with Colgate-Palmolive Co,
the dominant oral care player in countries such as Brazil.
Colgate is set to speak at the CAGNY conference on Friday.
P&G also took a humorous jab at some of its smaller
competitors, who sometimes say that they can be more nimble than
the large P&G, which had sales of $82.56 billion in fiscal 2011.
"Over (the past) nine quarters, we've organically added $7
billion to company sales. This is roughly equivalent to growing
one Energizer and one Church & Dwight in a
little over two years," Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said
near the beginning of his presentation.
Shares of Cincinnati-based P&G closed up 3.1 percent at
$66.42 on the New York Stock Exchange.
LOWERED GUIDANCE
P&G trimmed earnings forecasts for the current quarter and
fiscal year because of the new plan to sell its Pringles snack
business to Kellogg Co. The two companies announced their
deal last week after P&G walked away from selling Pringles to
Diamond Foods Inc, whose accounting practices came
under fire after that agreement had been signed.
P&G lowered earnings per share expectations by 2 cents for
the current third quarter and by 7 cents for the fiscal year due
to the pending sale of Pringles. It now expects to earn 89 cents
to 95 cents per share in the third quarter, which ends in March,
and $3.93 to $4.03 per share in the fiscal year ending in June.