UPDATE 4-P&G results top views; quarter outlook falls short

* Q4 EPS $0.84 tops Wall St view $0.82
* Q1 EPS forecast $1.00-$1.04 below Wall St view $1.14
* Sees $1.8-$2 bln in higher commodity costs this FY
* Shares up 0.9 percent
(Adds comments, payrolls data; updates stock activity)
By Jessica Wohl
CHICAGO, Aug 5 Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) is
likely to miss Wall Street earnings estimates this quarter as it
has not yet pushed through all its price increases that are meant
to help deal with higher commodity costs.
Sluggish economies in major markets such as the United
States also weighed on the company.
The world's largest household products maker posted a
bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday,
aided by cost cuts, some early price increases and, analysts
said, a better-than-anticipated tax rate.
P&G's initial wide forecast for fiscal 2012 suggests this
year's profit could meet expectations, though the company sees
commodity costs weighing on results this quarter.
Shares of P&G, whose lineup includes Gillette razors and Olay
skin creams, were up slightly at $60.12 after the results and data
from the U.S. Labor Department showed that private employers
stepped up hiring in July [ID:nOAT004847].
Analysts said parts of the quarterly report were of poor
quality, such as gross margin down 1.2 percentage points.
"Overall, we find the result disappointing, albeit
unsurprising," said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Astrachan,
"given macro uncertainty and continued weak consumer spending
in developed markets."
Consumers are still buying the company's products, although
sales are better in developing markets, where P&G sells more of
its lower-priced items.
That is likely to continue to be the case in the near
term.
"We've not seen dramatic changes in consumer behavior over
the last few months," said Chief Executive Officer Bob
McDonald.
Shares of P&G and other major consumer products companies
are often seen as safe havens. Lately, however, the stock has
underperformed the market. P&G shares fell 7.3 percent from the
beginning of the year through Thursday's broad market sell-off.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX was down just 4.6
percent over the same period.
MORE PRICE INCREASES TO COME
P&G has been raising prices to help offset the increase in
costs for oil-based materials and other goods. It already
announced or implemented price increases on brands that account
for about 60 percent of its U.S. sales so far this calendar
year, said McDonald.
P&G has also pulled back on some promotional spending as
other household products makers have been doing, he added. That
also has the effect of raising prices for consumers.
P&G, the world's largest advertiser, will keep spending on
marketing and research and development as it tries to entice
shoppers to buy higher-priced products such as Crest 3D White
toothpaste and Fusion ProGlide razors.
P&G spent $9.3 billion, or 11.3 percent of sales, on
advertising in fiscal 2011. That is more than the annual
revenue of competitors such as Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD.N),
Clorox Co (CLX.N) or Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N).
FIRST-QUARTER PROFIT VIEW BELOW STREET
While P&G is seeing growth in emerging markets such as
China, they are still smaller markets for the company, which
got just 24 percent of 2010 sales from Asia and Latin America.
The United States is by far the company's largest market,
accounting for 38 percent of total sales in 2010, the latest
year for which such geographic data is available.
The average customer in China spends less than $3 a year on
P&G's products, while in the United States the average is
nearly $100, McDonald said.
On Thursday, P&G rival Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS)
registered strong sales helped by price increases and growth in
emerging markets. [ID:nL6E7J40IN]
P&G expects sales and earnings to be stronger in the second
half of the year than the first half. Overall, the company
expects to spend roughly $1.8 billion to $2 billion more on
commodities this year, on top of the $1.8 billion increase it
saw in fiscal 2011, said Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller.
For the first quarter ending in September, P&G forecast
earnings per share of $1.00 to $1.04 from continuing
operations, with organic sales up 2 percent to 4 percent.
For the fiscal year, P&G said it expected earnings per
share of $4.17 to $4.33 from continuing operations, with
organic sales up 3 percent to 6 percent.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.14 this quarter and
$4.26 this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
P&G earned $2.51 billion, or 84 cents per share, in the
fourth quarter ended in June, compared with $2.19 billion, or
71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts expected earnings of 82 cents per share.
Sales rose 10 percent to $20.86 billion, while analysts had
forecast $20.63 billion.
Organic sales, which strip out the impact of acquisitions,
divestitures and foreign exchange fluctuations, rose 5 percent.
About 1 percentage point of that growth probably came from
retailers buying products ahead of price increases, Moeller
said. The volume of goods sold rose 3 percent.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Phil
Berlowitz)