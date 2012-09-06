BRIEF-Procter & Gamble CFO says no change to FY 2013 guidance

CHICAGO, Sept 6 Procter & Gamble Co : * CFO says no change to FY 2013 guidance * CFO says no change to Q1 guidance * Sees FY core EPS $3.80-$4.00, Q1 core EPS $0.91-$0.97 * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S FY 2013 earnings per share view $3.90 * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 * CFO sees strong sales growth in developing markets in FY 2013 * CFO sees profit in all but one of its developing markets in FY 2013