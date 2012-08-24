P&G CEO's total pay down 6.1 percent after tough year

Aug 24 Procter & Gamble Co Chairman and
Chief Executive Bob McDonald took home a little less last year
as his compensation fell after disappointing results that he is
trying to reverse with a major overhaul.
McDonald, the leader of the world's largest household
products company since 2009, earned 6.1 percent less in fiscal
2012, which ended in June. His total earnings of nearly $15.2
million were down from $16.19 million in the previous year,
according to a filing P&G made with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Friday.
P&G, whose brands include Pampers, Gillette and Tide, is in
the midst of a $10 billion restructuring. On top of that,
activist investor William Ackman bought roughly $1.8 billion
worth of its stock this summer. While Ackman has not yet pushed
for any changes at the company, P&G's board in July came out in
support of McDonald and his turnaround plan.
In June, P&G took the blame for a lack of big new products
and not being quick enough to cut costs as demand slows in some
major markets. McDonald said it would take time to reverse the
negative trends and that he expected little improvement in
fiscal 2013, which began on July 1.
McDonald's salary was flat in fiscal 2012 at $1.6 million.
With about 89 percent of his total pay tied to the company's
performance, his overall payout declined as P&G's results came
in below target. His bonus fell by $200,000, to $2.43 million.
Most of his compensation was stock and option awards.
Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller made a little bit more
in fiscal 2012. His salary increased $75,000 to $825,000, the
latest in a steady stream of increases since he became CFO in
2009.
Moeller's bonus declined, falling to $762,127 from $781,121.
Shares of P&G closed at $66.68 on Thursday. The shares fell
3.6 percent to $61.25 during fiscal 2012.