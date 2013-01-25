UPDATE 1-Procter & Gamble Q2 profit soars, forecast boosted

By Jessica Wohl
Jan 25 Procter & Gamble Co's quarterly
profit soared past expectations as the world's largest household
products maker used higher prices and new products to reignite
growth in sluggish markets such as the United States.
P&G, which makes Tide detergent, Pampers diapers and
Gillette razors, also said on Friday this year's earnings should
come in ahead of its earlier forecast and sales should rise at
the higher end of its prior outlook.
Shares of P&G, a component of the Dow Jones industrial
average, jumped to $71.64 in premarket trading from
Thursday's close of $70.42.
P&G has been under pressure to improve its performance since
activist investor William Ackman bought a stake of about 1
percent. Ackman has said many of the company's problems were due
to top management but said in the fall he understood the board
wanted to give Chief Executive Bob McDonald more time to repair
years of damage.
Even before Ackman took a stake, P&G was going through a $10
billion restructuring and other changes.
The company earned $4.06 billion, or $1.39 per share, in the
fiscal second quarter ended in December, up from $1.69 billion,
or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Stripping out unusual items such as restructuring charges
and acquisitions, P&G earned $1.22 per share. That topped the
company's own forecast of $1.07 to $1.13 per share and analysts'
average target of $1.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 2 percent to $22.18 billion.
P&G has been working for months to improve its structure and
cut costs. It has admitted that recent products were not as
strong as past successes, such as Swiffer and Crest Whitestrips.
Competitors Kimberly-Clark Corp and
Colgate-Palmolive Co are trimming their ranks to contend
with weak economies in the United States and Western Europe.
P&G expects fiscal 2013 core earnings of $3.97 to $4.07 per
share, up from an earlier forecast of $3.80 to $4. The fiscal
year ends in June.
It expects sales that strip out acquisitions, divestitures
and foreign exchange fluctuations to rise 3 percent to 4 percent
this year, versus a prior forecast of 2 percent to 4 percent
growth.
P&G also said it now plans to repurchase $5 billion to $6
billion in stock after calling for $4 billion to $6 billion in
buybacks.