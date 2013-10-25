Procter & Gamble posts higher quarterly profit

Oct 25 Procter & Gamble Co posted a higher quarterly profit on Friday, as the world's largest household products maker benefited from some growth overseas, cost cuts and a lower tax rate.

The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent earned $3.03 billion, or $1.04 per share, in the fiscal first quarter, up from $2.81 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings per share, which exclude restructuring charges, fell 1 percent to $1.05.