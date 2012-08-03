UPDATE 3-Procter & Gamble profit tops forecast, plans buybacks

* Earnings per share $0.82 top analysts' view of $0.77
* Now plans to repurchase $4 billion of shares this year
* Fiscal 2013 forecast in line with earlier expectations
* Job cuts ahead of schedule
* Shares up 2.2 percent
By Jessica Wohl
Aug 3 Procter & Gamble Co posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit despite a drop in sales,
just weeks after the world's largest household products maker
took the blame for its disappointing performance and said it was
focusing on ways to improve.
The results, released on Friday, are being watched closely
for any early signals of how well P&G and its current leadership
can fix a long list of problems, especially after activist
investor William Ackman stepped in and bought about $1.8 billion
worth of its shares.
P&G's forecast for the current quarter sits below Wall
Street's estimate, suggesting it could take several more months
before the bulk of the company's restructuring efforts pay off.
"Investors likely do not have much patience following
management's track record" in fiscal 2012, said Wells Fargo
analyst Tim Conder. "We believe investors should remain on the
sidelines until the company demonstrates consistent execution."
The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide laundry detergent said
it had talked with Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management,
but did not divulge details of those discussions.
"We have a dialogue with Pershing just as we do with all
investors, but of course we keep the content of these
discussions confidential to protect the interests and
proprietary thoughts of our investors," Chief Executive Officer
Bob McDonald told reporters on a conference call on Friday.
P&G also said it would repurchase $4 billion worth of its
shares this fiscal year. In June it said it did not expect to do
so because it wanted to preserve its credit rating.
Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said P&G had changed its
mind because it had growing confidence in its turnaround plan
and more cash on hand than it had anticipated in June, while
interest rates continued to fall.
Shares of P&G, a component of the Dow Jones industrial
average, were up 2.2 percent at $64.93 in early trading.
'WE KNOW WHAT HAS TO BE DONE'
P&G has struggled as growth dropped off significantly in
developed markets, which make up 60 percent of sales, while in
emerging markets, it is dealing with mandated price cuts in
Venezuela and import curbs in Argentina.
McDonald, who has been at the helm of Cincinnati-based P&G
since July 2009, unveiled a $10 billion restructuring program in
February and also is refocusing on core categories, countries
and innovations.
Some analysts have suggested that the company could cut more
than outlined in the $10 billion plan.
"We know what has to be done at Procter & Gamble, and we're
taking the right steps to get it done," McDonald said.
The company's job cuts are coming in ahead of schedule. P&G
planned to eliminate 10 percent of its 57,000 nonmanufacturing
jobs, with 1,600 layoffs expected in fiscal 2012 and another
4,100 during fiscal 2013.
P&G had eliminated 2,000 jobs by June 30, the end of fiscal
2012, and has cut 5 percent of nonmanufacturing jobs to date. It
now expects to complete the majority of the 10 percent headcount
reduction by the end of this calendar year, McDonald said.
Over time, there could be further reductions beyond the 10
percent, Moeller told investors on a conference call.
P&G said it had earned $3.63 billion, or $1.24 per share, in
the fourth quarter ended on June 30, compared with $2.51
billion, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Core earnings, or profit from continuing operations
excluding items, were 82 cents per share, in line with a year
earlier. That surpassed the company's June forecast of 75 cents
to 79 cents and the analysts' average estimate of 77 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
A better-than-anticipated tax rate accounted for 3 cents of
the earnings per share, Moeller said.
P&G said it expected to earn $3.61 to $3.85 per share this
year, with core earnings of $3.80 to $4.00.
Back in June, it forecast 2013 core earnings that would be
flat to up by a mid single-digit percentage rate. Core earnings
were $3.85 per share in fiscal 2012.
Analysts on average expect the company to earn $3.88 per
share.
For the current first quarter, P&G expects to post core
earnings of 91 cents to 97 cents per share. The analysts'
average forecast is $1.03.