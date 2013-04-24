Procter & Gamble posts higher quarterly profit

April 24 Procter & Gamble Co posted a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the world's largest household products maker sold more goods, raised prices and continued to cut costs.

P&G, whose brands include Pampers diapers and Gillette razors, earned $2.57 billion, or 88 cents per share, in the fiscal third quarter ended in March, up from $2.41 billion, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.