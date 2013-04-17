Procter & Gamble plans to extend supplier bill payment cycle-WSJ

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Procter & Gamble Co plans to increase the time it takes to pay its suppliers by as much as 30 days, which could free up to $2 billion in cash, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The world's largest household products company is seeking to pay its bills in 75 days from the average of 45 days it takes currently, the paper said. ()
P&G recently began negotiations with its suppliers about the new payments terms, which are expected to be implemented over three years and could affect hundreds of companies, the Journal reported.
To help P&G's suppliers cope with changes, the company is working with banks to offer cash to suppliers after 15 days from delivery for a fee, the paper said.
P&G could not be immediately reached for comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.