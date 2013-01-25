版本:
中国
BRIEF-Procter and Gamble up in premarket after Q2 results, outlook

NEW YORK Jan 25 Procter & Gamble Co : * Up 2.2 percent to $72 in premarket after Q2 results, outlook
