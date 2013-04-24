版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 24日 星期三 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-P&G down 1.3 percent in premarket after results

NEW YORK, April 24 Procter & Gamble Co : * Shares down 1.3 percent in premarket trading after results
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐