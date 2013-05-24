版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 24日 星期五 19:32 BJT

BRIEF-Procter and Gamble shares rise 2.9 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK May 24 Procter & Gamble Co : * Shares rise 2.9 percent in premarket trading
