BRIEF-Procter and Gamble CFO says CEO change is not indicative of any bigger problem or financial issue

CHICAGO May 24 Procter & Gamble Co : * CFO says CEO change is not indicative of any bigger problem or financial

issue * CFO says no change in fundamental strategies and priorities
