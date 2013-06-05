UPDATE 1-Procter & Gamble reorganizes businesses under four units

June 5 Procter & Gamble Co, the world's
largest household products maker, on Wednesday announced a
reorganization amid speculation by analysts that the heads of
its new units are in the running to replace CEO A.G. Lafley.
The maker of Tide laundry detergent and Gillette razors
brought back Lafley as chief executive in May, as it came under
pressure from investors to pick up the pace of improvements.
In an expected move, the company will split its household
care and beauty and grooming units into four sectors starting
July 1: Global Baby, Feminine and Family Care; Global Beauty;
Global Health and Grooming; and Global Fabric and Home Care.
"We expect this structure to facilitate faster global
expansion of brand and product innovations to win with
customers," Lafley said in a statement.
"The individuals who are reporting directly to Lafley are
obviously potential candidates to be named to the top spot,"
said Morningstar analyst Erin Lash, adding that she expects
Lafley to be a caretaker CEO.
Martin Riant, Deborah Henretta, David Taylor and Giovanni
Ciserani will lead the units as group presidents. They are
assuming additional duties with the change, and will report
directly to Lafley.
The company also said that Charles Pierce will assume
responsibilities for New Business Creation and Innovation from
Jorge Mesquita, who is leaving the company. Pierce will report
to Lafley in that additional role.
Also on July 1, Dimitri Panayotopoulos, current vice
chairman for Global Business Units, will assume the role of vice
chairman and adviser to the chairman and CEO. He will continue
to report to Lafley.
Melanie Healey, group president of North America and Global
Hyper, Super and Mass Channel, will begin reporting to Lafley in
addition to Werner Geissler, vice chairman, Global Operations,
who also reports to the CEO.
"I think there will be more changes to come, too. This is
really only a signal of who the successors are," Sanford
Bernstein analyst Ali Dibadj said.