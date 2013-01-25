版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 22:44 BJT

BRIEF-Procter & Gamble CEO says believes can strengthen share in economically challenged Europe over next few months

CHICAGO Jan 25 Procter & Gamble Co : * CEO says believes can strengthen share in economically challenged Europe over

next few months * CFO says North American voume growth was higher than company average * CFO says has seen volume acceleration in U.S. in January * CFO says wants to grow sales 1-2 points ahead of market growth rate
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐