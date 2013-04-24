版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 24日 星期三

BRIEF-Procter and Gamble CEO declines to comment on any talks it may have with bill ackman

CHICAGO, April 24 Procter & Gamble Co : * CEO declines to comment on any talks it may have with bill ackman * CFO says to invest more in Q4 to drive awareness of its products * CEO says Q4 brand plans include reintroducing olay regenerist * CFO says percent of sales that moved on promotion is down from a year ago
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

