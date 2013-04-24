BRIEF-Procter and Gamble CEO declines to comment on any talks it may have with bill ackman

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
CHICAGO, April 24 Procter & Gamble Co : * CEO declines to comment on any talks it may have with bill ackman * CFO says to invest more in Q4 to drive awareness of its products * CEO says Q4 brand plans include reintroducing olay regenerist * CFO says percent of sales that moved on promotion is down from a year ago
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ