BRIEF-P&G CFO says by end of FY, developing markets will represent nearly 40 percent of sales, over 45 percent of shipments

CHICAGO, April 24 Procter & Gamble Co : * CFO says by end of FY, developing markets will represent nearly 40 percent of

sales, over 45 percent of shipments * CFO says believes core EPS guidance is realistic, not conservative * CFO says "we still have more work to do" and will give FY 2014 guidance on

August 1
