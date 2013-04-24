版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 24日 星期三 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Procter and Gamble CEO says thinks economic recovery will continue to be "choppy"

CHICAGO, April 24 Procter & Gamble Co : * CEO says thinks economic recovery will continue to be "choppy"
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐