BRIEF-Procter & Gamble CFO says Pantene, Olay both losing share and underperforming

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
CHICAGO May 14 Procter & Gamble Co : * CFO says pantene, olay both losing share and underperforming * CFO says 6,450 jobs cut as of April 30, or 750 more than target for June 30 * CFO sees $1.3 billion in additional cost of goods savings next year * CFO says company has "more work to do"
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.