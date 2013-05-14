版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Procter & Gamble CFO says Pantene, Olay both losing share and underperforming

CHICAGO May 14 Procter & Gamble Co : * CFO says pantene, olay both losing share and underperforming * CFO says 6,450 jobs cut as of April 30, or 750 more than target for June 30 * CFO sees $1.3 billion in additional cost of goods savings next year * CFO says company has "more work to do"
