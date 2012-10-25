版本:
2012年 10月 25日

BRIEF-Procter & Gamble CFO says forecasts assume key provisions of US tax code, including research and development tax credit, are extended

CHICAGO Oct 25 Procter & Gamble Co : * CFO says forecasts assume key provisions of US tax code, including research

and development tax credit, are extended

